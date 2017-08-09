FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Lipocine ‍resubmits NDA for oral testosterone product candidate
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Lipocine ‍resubmits NDA for oral testosterone product candidate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* Says ‍resubmits NDA for its oral testosterone product candidate, LPCN 1021, for treatment of hypogonadism​

* Lipocine says it had received a complete response letter from U.S. FDA in June 2016 that identified a deficiency related to dosing algorithm for proposed label

* Lipocine - to address deficiency, co completed dosing validation study that confirmed validity of fixed dose approach without need for dose titration to orally administer LPCN 1021​

* Lipocine inc - ‍anticipates six-month review by FDA with projected PDUFA date in Q1 of 2018 assuming fda acknowledges co's submission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.