2 months ago
BRIEF-Lipocine validates "no titration" dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for LPCN 1021
June 19, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for LPCN 1021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc:

* Lipocine validates “no titration” dosing regimen with positive topline efficacy results for lpcn 1021, oral testosterone candidate

* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 achieved primary endpoints confirming efficacy of twice daily oral administration

* Lipocine Inc- LPCN 1021 generally met pre-specified per dose secondary endpoints for twice daily oral administration

* Lipocine Inc- new drug application resubmission planned in Q3 of 2017

* Lipocine Inc - all drug related adverse events ("AES") were either mild or moderate in intensity and none were severe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

