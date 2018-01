BRIEF-Lippert Components To Acquire Marine And Industrial Supplier Taylor Made Group

Jan 17 (Reuters) - LCI Industries:

* LIPPERT COMPONENTS AGREES TO ACQUIRE MARINE AND INDUSTRIAL SUPPLIER TAYLOR MADE GROUP, LLC

* LCI INDUSTRIES - WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, LIPPERT COMPONENTS EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TAYLOR MADE GROUP LLC

* LCI INDUSTRIES - UPON DEAL CLOSING, MAJORITY OF TAYLOR MADE TEAM TO REMAIN WITH CO TO LEAD ACQUIRED BUSINESS UNDER DIRECTION OF JASON FALK

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍EXPECT THE ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO LCI'S EARNINGS​