Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lippo China Resources Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES OFFER FOR SHARES IN TIH LIMITED BY RHB SECURITIES SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. FOR AND ON BEHALF OF KAISER UNION LIMITED

* MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY LCR GROUP IN RELATION TO OFFER WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY S$66.6 MILLION

* KAISER UNION TO OFFER S$0.57 FOR EACH OFFER SHARE​ FOR ALL ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARES IN CAPITAL OF TIH LTD