FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 3, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Liquidity Services Q3 loss per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Liquidity Services Inc

* Liquidity Services announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $65.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $78.6 million

* Sees q4 2017 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22 to $0.32

* Sees q4 2017 gaap loss per share $0.27 to $0.37

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q3 loss per share $0.27

* Liquidity services inc qtrly ‍gmv of $160.9 million, down from $178.5 million in prior year​

* Liquidity services inc - ‍"our near-term outlook remains cautious​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.