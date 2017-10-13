BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores announces it’s considering selling Kentucky Locations

* Liquor Stores - ‍entered preliminary non-binding term sheet with a third party for proposed sale of 15 Liquor Barn locations in Kentucky​

* Liquor Stores terms of potential transaction are being negotiated and have not been finalized​

* Liquor Stores - if deal not completed, co may elect to sell to another party or, might not to further pursue sale of any or all Kentucky Locations