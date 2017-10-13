FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations
October 13, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Liquor Stores considering selling Kentucky Locations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores announces it’s considering selling Kentucky Locations

* Liquor Stores - ‍entered preliminary non-binding term sheet with a third party for proposed sale of 15 Liquor Barn locations in Kentucky​

* Liquor Stores terms of potential transaction are being negotiated and have not been finalized​

* Liquor Stores - if deal not completed, co may elect to sell to another party or, might not to further pursue sale of any or all Kentucky Locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

