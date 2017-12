Dec 15 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd:

* LIQUOR STORES N.A. LTD. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGE

* LIQUOR STORES NA LTD - JAMES F. C. BURNS HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* LIQUOR STORES NA LTD - KENNETH BARBET HAS RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY