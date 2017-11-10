FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 1:22 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. reports third quarter 2017 results; provides further detail on strategy to transform the business

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd-qtrly ‍basic earnings per share $0.14​

* Qtrly ‍consolidated sales were $204.4 million, down 2.1% from $208.8 million​

* Qtrly ‍Canadian same-store sales were $126.3 million, down 1.6% from $128.3 million in Q3 2016​

* Qtrly ‍U.S. same-store sales were $51.0 million USD, down 2.9% from $ 52.6 million USD in Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.19, revenue view c$205.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.