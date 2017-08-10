FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts qtrly adj share $0.11
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 3:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Liquor Stores posts qtrly adj share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd reports second quarter 2017 results, new members of senior management changes to board, and change to the frequency of dividend payments

* Qtrly Canadian same-store sales were $119.6 million, down 3.9 percent

* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.11

* Qtrly US Same-Store sales were $52.5 million, down 4.5 percent

* Richard Perkins has stepped down from board to take on role of executive vice president

* Announced appointment of Kenneth Barbet as new chief executive officer of company, effective as of today

* Qtrly sales $208 million versus $ 209.2 million

* From Q4, anticipates paying a dividend of $0.09 per quarter rather than previous monthly dividend of $0.03 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nMKWP27Wra] Further company coverage:

