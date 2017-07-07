FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 12:51 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Liquor Stores says intends to appoint Kenneth Barbet as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Liquor Stores Na Ltd

* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces leadership change

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says intends to appoint Kenneth G. Barbet as president and chief executive officer of company effective in early August

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Stephen Bebis, current president and CEO, ending his tenure with company effective immediately

* Liquor Stores NA Ltd says Peter Lynch will act as interim president and CEO until Mr. Barbet commences his duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

