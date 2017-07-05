FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
July 5, 2017 / 4:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp

* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

* Cauchari-Olaroz project development schedule remains on track

* All parties reaffirmed their commitment to support development of cauchari-olaroz

* Construction of first stage of 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate production capacity is expected to be completed in 2019

* As part of bangchak strategic financing, Bangchak's president and CEO, included in management slate for board to be elected at agm on Aug 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

