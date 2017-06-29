FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Lithium X to buy Aberdeen interest to consolidate Sal De Los Angeles project ownership
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 29, 2017 / 12:15 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lithium X to buy Aberdeen interest to consolidate Sal De Los Angeles project ownership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Lithium X Energy Corp:

* Lithium X to acquire aberdeen interest to consolidate 100% ownership of the Sal De Los Angeles project

* Lithium X Energy - ‍signed agreement with Aberdeen International for purchase of Aberdeen's remaining 50% interest in Potasio Y Litio De Argentina S.A.

* Lithium X Energy says co and Aberdeen will terminate their existing shareholders' agreement regarding project company, Potasio Y Litio De Argentina SA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.