Sept 14 (Reuters) - LivaNova Plc

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Expects to achieve revenue growth in mid-single-digits in near term and high-single-digits in long term​

* LivaNova Plc - ‍Anticipates compounded annual earnings per share growth in low- to mid-teens from 2017 to 2022​