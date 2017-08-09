FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Livanova ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 9, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Livanova ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* Q2 worldwide sales $321.4 million​

* Livanova Plc - ‍Q2 adjusted EPS $1.01​

* ‍Q2 earnings per share $0.98​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $315.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that worldwide net sales for full-year 2017 will remain between 1 and 3 percent growth on a constant-currency basis​

* Livanova Plc - adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2017 will remain in range of $3.10 to $3.30​

* Livanova Plc - ‍reiterates that adjusted cash flow from operations , excluding payments, will remain in range of $170 to $190 million in 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vErFOK) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.