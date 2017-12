BRIEF-Livanova To Acquire Imthera Medical

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc:

* LIVANOVA TO ACQUIRE IMTHERA MEDICAL, INC.

* LIVANOVA PLC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING OUTSTANDING INTERESTS IN IMTHERA MEDICAL, INC.

* LIVANOVA PLC SAYS HAS AGREED TO PAY UP TO APPROXIMATELY $225 MILLION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING OUTSTANDING INTERESTS OF IMTHERA

* LIVANOVA PLC SAYS DEAL IS PROJECTED TO BE NEAR-TERM ACCRETIVE AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2018

* LIVANOVA PLC SAYS UP-FRONT COSTS FOR THE DEAL ARE APPROXIMATELY $78 MILLION WITH BALANCE PAID ON A SCHEDULE DRIVEN BY REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES