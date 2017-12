BRIEF-Live Nation Says Co, Michael Rapino Entered Into Employment Agreement

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Live Nation Entertainment Inc:

* LIVE NATION SAYS ON DEC 15, CO, MICHAEL RAPINO ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, PURSUANT TO WHICH RAPINO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF CO

* LIVE NATION SAYS TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH RAPINO IS EFFECTIVE AS OF NOV 1, ENDS ON DECEMBER 31, 2022 - SEC FILING

* LIVE NATION - UNDER EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT, RAPINO WILL RECEIVE ANNUAL BASE SALARY OF $3 MILLION

* LIVE NATION - RAPINO WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE ANNUAL CASH BONUS EQUAL TO 200% OF BASE SALARY PAID DURING CALENDAR YEAR IN WHICH BONUS WAS EARNED

* LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT - FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2017, RAPINO'S BONUS ENTITLEMENT WILL INCLUDE ADDITIONAL $1 MILLION GUARANTEED BONUS AMOUNT