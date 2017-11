BRIEF-LivePerson Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 1 (Reuters) - LivePerson Inc

* LivePerson Inc announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $56.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $217.5 million to $218.5 million

* LivePerson Inc - ‍also expects a slightly higher than previously guided GAAP net loss in 2017, primarily due to an increase in forecasted GAAP taxes​

* LivePerson Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 to GAAP net loss per share of $0.35​

* LivePerson Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 diluted adjusted net income per share $0.07 - $0.08​

* LivePerson Inc - ‍ full year 2017 assumptions include capital expenditures of approximately $14.5 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $215.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: