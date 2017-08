BRIEF-Liveperson Q2 loss per share $0.13

July 26 (Reuters) - Liveperson Inc

* Liveperson announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $54.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $213 million to $216 million

* Raising previously issued 2017 revenue guidance due to q2 2017 outperformance

* Liveperson Inc sees q3 revenue $54.0 million - $55.0 million

* Liveperson Inc sees ‍q3 adjusted net income per share $0.04 - $0.06​

* Liveperson Inc sees ‍q3 gaap net loss per share $0.03 - $0.00​

* Liveperson inc sees ‍full year diluted adjusted net income per share $0.07 - $0.11​

* Liveperson Inc sees fy gaap net loss per share $0.34 - $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $51.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $207.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Liveperson Inc - continues to expect $6.0 million to $6.5 million of non-recurring legal expense for full year 2017

* Liveperson Inc sees fy capital expenditures of approximately $14.5