Dec 8 (Reuters) - LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC:

* SOLOMON AIGBAVBOA WAS APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE CO WITH EFFECT FORM JAN. 1, 2018‍​

* AIGBAVBOA WILL TAKE OVER FROM MODUPE ASANMO WHO IS RETIRING AFTER 10 YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE COMPANY Source: bit.ly/2kEoZwX Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)