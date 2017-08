July 20 (Reuters) - Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :

* FY net profit after tax (NPAT) was $20.8 million, compared to the previous year loss of $4 million

* FY revenue from ordinary activities including other income from grants was $203.5 million, down $7.2 million on the previous year

* A full year dividend of $2.43 million will be paid on 18 August