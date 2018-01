Jan 24 (Reuters) - Livestock Improvement Corporation Ltd :

* H1 NZ$153 MILLION TOTAL REVENUE, 16.6% UP

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) ‍NZ$15.1 MILLION , DOWN 21.9%

* ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS AT YEAR-END FORECAST TO BE IN LINE WITH 2016-17 RESULT OF $3 MILLION​

* EXPECTS UNDERLYING EARNINGS FOR 2018-19 YEAR TO BE IN RANGE OF NZ$18 TO NZ$26 MILLION

