Oct 17 (Reuters) - Livexlive Media Inc

* Livexlive Media Inc says have applied to list common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LXL” - SEC filing‍​

* Livexlive Media says offering of 7.7 million shares of co's common stock and expect public offering price will be between $12 and $14 per share Source text: [bit.ly/2ym42Mr] Further company coverage: