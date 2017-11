Nov 10 (Reuters) - Living Cell Technologies Ltd

* ‍Results of co’s Phase IIB clinical study of NTCELL for Parkinson’s Disease have been unblinded​

* ‍Phase IIB clinical study of NTCELL for Parkinson’s disease released, 3 of 4 primary endpoints​ met

* "‍Disappointed that efficacy primary endpoint has not been met"​