Dec 25 (Reuters) - Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc :

* SAYS IT AND UNITS HAVE RECEIVED GOVERNMENT SUBSIDIES FOR 207.1 MILLION YUAN ($31.68 million) SINCE THE BEGINNING OF 2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kTww86 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5380 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)