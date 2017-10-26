BRIEF-LKQ Corp announces Q3 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

Oct 26 (Reuters) - LKQ Corp
* LKQ Corporation announces financial results for third quarter 2017
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $2.47 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.35 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LKQ Corp sees 2017 diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.67 to $1.73
* LKQ Corp sees 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.86 to $1.92
* LKQ Corp sees 2017 organic revenue growth for parts & services 4.0% to 4.5%
* LKQ Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures of $175 million to $200 million
