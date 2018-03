March 9 (Reuters) -

* LLOYD BLANKFEIN PREPARES TO EXIT GOLDMAN SACHS AS SOON AS YEAR’S END - WSJ

* GOLDMAN ISN'T LOOKING BEYOND CO'S TWO CO-PRESIDENTS, HARVEY SCHWARTZ AND DAVID SOLOMON, TO REPLACE LLOYD BLANKFEIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE - WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2IfKDPo Further company coverage: