March 9 (Reuters) - Lloyd Fonds AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: LLOYD FONDS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: INVESTOR AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH DEWB, CHANGES TO THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍DEWB IS TO ACQUIRE AROUND 25.6 PERCENT OF SHARES IN LFAG FROM AMA​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICES​

* ALL MEMBERS OF SUPERVISORY BOARDS WITH EXCEPTION OF CHAIRMAN, EXPECTED BE STEPPING DOWN FROM LFAG