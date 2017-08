Aug 1 (Reuters) - LLOYD FONDS AG:

* KLAUS M. PINTER APPOINTED TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* TORSTEN TEICHERT'S CONTRACT AS CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD OF LLOYD FONDS AG HAS ALSO BEEN RENEWED​

