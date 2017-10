Sept 22 (Reuters) - LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC:

* ‍SCOTT BARTON HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF MANAGING DIRECTOR, MID MARKETS FOR COMMERCIAL BANKING DIVISION OF CO

* ‍BARTON WILL REPORT TO DAVID OLDFIELD, GROUP DIRECTOR OF COMMERCIAL BANKING​

* ‍BARTON COMES FROM STANDARD CHARTERED WHERE HE WAS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INSTITUTIONAL BANKING, EUROPE. HE JOINS CO ON 1 NOVEMBER​