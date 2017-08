Aug 10 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group Plc:

* LLOYDS BANKING - INTRODUCED CHANGES TO ITS LENDING POLICY ON NEW BUILD PROPERTIES IN ORDER TO PROVIDE GREATER CHOICE FOR HOMEBUYERS AND THEIR ADVISERS

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC - EXTENDED CAP ON NEW BUILD MORTGAGES AVAILABLE THROUGH HALIFAX FROM 80% TO 85% LTV ON ALL NEW BUILD HOUSE AND FLAT PURCHASE