BRIEF-Lloyd's of London posts H1 pretax profit of 1.22 bln stg

* Lloyd‘s, specialist insurance and reinsurance market, today announced a profit of 1.22 billion pounds for the first half of 2017.

* Lloyd’s also reported a reduction in combined ratio to 96.9 percent.

* Lloyd’s says investment return was 1.5 percent, versus 1.8 percent in June, 2016.

* Lloyd’s says return on capital 8.9 percent versus 11.7 percent a year ago.

* Lloyd’s says these figures do not take into account recent storms faced by Caribbean and the United States.

* Lloyd's says despite continuing pressure on pricing from excess capital and low interest rates, development of new products has seen an increase in volumes.