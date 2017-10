Oct 5 (Reuters) - Lloyd’s Of London Ltd

* GREG FLEMING WILL BE STANDING DOWN FROM HIS POSITION ON LLOYD‘S COUNCIL AS A NOMINATED MEMBER DUE TO WORK COMMITMENTS​

* ‍FLEMING HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* FLEMING ‍WILL LEAVE IMMEDIATELY AND PROCESS TO FIND A REPLACEMENT IS UNDERWAY