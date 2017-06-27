FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
June 27, 2017 / 5:02 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-LMI Aerospace terminates certain credit agreement in connection with consummation of Sonaca merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - LMI Aerospace Inc:

* LMI Aerospace Inc says in connection with consummation of merger with Sonaca S.A, co terminated certain credit agreement, dated as of June 19, 2014

* LMI Aerospace Inc says outstanding borrowings under credit agreement were paid in full, collateral securing repayment of amounts due under credit agreement was released

* LMI Aerospace Inc says co caused to be irrevocably deposited with U.S. Bank national association, requisite funds to redeem 7.375% notes due 2019

* LMI Aerospace Inc says redemption payment included $224.2 million of outstanding principal, accrued unpaid interest, applicable redemption premium to redemption date

* LMI Aerospace Inc says notes, which bore interest at 7.375% per year, were scheduled to mature in june 2019 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2siJNbm) Further company coverage:

