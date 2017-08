June 12 (Reuters) - L'Occitane International S.A:

* Group’s net sales were 1,323.2 million euros , recording an increase of 3.2 percent for FY2017

* FY net profit of 132.4 million euros, an increase of 16.6pct

* Proposed final dividend of 0.0316 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: