Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine awarded contract to build LCS 27

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍contract value is under 2017 congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍U.S. Navy awarded co, Fincantieri Marinette Marine team a contract to build an additional LCS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: