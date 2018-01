Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS GIBBS & COX CONTRACT FOR FUNCTIONAL DESIGN FOR THE MULTI-MISSION SURFACE COMBATANT

* GIBBS & COX - LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED CO A CONTRACT TO SUPPORT FUNCTIONAL DESIGN OF KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA'S MULTI-MISSION SURFACE COMBATANT