Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed Martin says ‍effective Oct 9 entered into extension agreement to its $2.5 billion 5-year credit agreement dated as of October 9, 2015 - SEC filing​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍amendment extends expiration date of credit agreement by one year from October 9, 2021 to October 9, 2022​