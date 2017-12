Dec 5 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN INKS FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ENHANCED LASER GUIDED TRAINING ROUNDS TO NATO COUNTRIES

* LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP - FOLLOW-ON AGREEMENT IS IN EFFECT THROUGH 2021 AND PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE OF UP TO 3,000 ELGTRS A YEAR FOR NEXT FIVE YEARS