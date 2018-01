BRIEF-Lockheed Martin Q4 Loss Per Share $2.50 From Continuing Operations

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 SALES $15.1 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $14.74 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.30 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* BACKLOG OF APPROXIMATELY $100 BILLION AT END OF 2017

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN Q4 INCLUDED NET ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $1.9 BILLION ($6.80 PER SHARE)

* SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $50,000 MILLION TO $51,500 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.20 - $15.50‍​

* LOCKHEED MARTIN - DURING Q4, COMPLETED TESTING OF IMPROVED INTERNAL CONTROL OF SIKORSKY‘S FINANCIAL REPORTING

* LOCKHEED - IN FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, CO TO REPORT IT HAS REMEDIATED MATERIAL WEAKNESS RELATED TO SIKORSKY

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $14.00, REVENUE VIEW $51.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S