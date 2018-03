March 1 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES $150 MILLION CONTRACT TO DELIVER INTEGRATED HIGH ENERGY LASER WEAPON SYSTEMS TO U.S. NAVY

* LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP - ‍WILL DELIVER 2 UNITS FOR TEST UNDER CONTRACT BY FISCAL YEAR 2020​

* LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP - AWARDED ‍CONTRACT HAS OPTIONS WORTH UP TO $942.8 MILLION​