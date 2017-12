Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* LOCKHEED MARTIN RECEIVES $944 MILLION CONTRACT FOR PAC-3 MISSILES

* LOCKHEED - CONTRACT INCLUDES PAC-3, PAC-3 MSE INTERCEPTORS & LAUNCHER MODIFICATION KITS FOR U.S. ARMY, ROMANIA, OTHER FOREIGN MILITARY SALES CUSTOMERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: