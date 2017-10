Oct 9 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Lockheed Martin delivering next-generation Apache Sensor systems under new U.S. Army contract

* Says ‍received $337 million in orders to supply Apache Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor systems​

* Says ‍awards are part of initial task order under new indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract signed with U.S. army​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: