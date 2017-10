Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp

* Lockheed martin to upgrade irst21 sensor system for u.s. Navy fighter aircraft

* Lockheed martin corp - ‍recently received two contracts to upgrade its irst21 sensor system for use on u.s. Navy’s f/a-18e/f fleet​

* Lockheed martin corp - ‍awarded by aircraft prime contractor boeing, block ii contracts provide up to $100 million