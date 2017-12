Dec 1 (Reuters) - LOCKON Co Ltd

* Says it received judgment from Osaka High Court on Nov. 30, regarding trade mark disputes

* According to the judgment, the court revoke order that co could not use logos including LOCKON CO.,LTD

* The previous news was disclosed on May 12

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XAJYmb

