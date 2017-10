Aug 4 (Reuters) - LOGIC INSTRUMENT SA:

* H1 NET CONSOLIDATED PROFIT EUR 80,000 (NOT EUR 80 MILLION) VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.2 MILLION YEAR AGO (ADDS “CONSOLIDATED”)

* EXPECTS A STRONG GROWTH AND PROFITABILTY FOR FY 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2vpMyNA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)