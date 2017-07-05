BRIEF-LOGiQ says it intends to complete merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund, VOYA Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund

July 4 (Reuters) - LOGiQ Asset Management -

* Update regarding merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya floating rate senior loan fund and corresponding ISL loan trust wind up

* Intends to complete merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and VOYA floating rate senior loan fund

* Merger would result in Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund being continuing fund

* As part of merger, manager also announced intention to terminate ISL loan trust so that portfolio will be held directly by continuing fund

* Continuing fund currently gains exposure to a portfolio held by ISL loan trust