FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 6, 2017 / 9:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Logistec Corp acquires majority interest in FER-PAL Construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Logistec Corp:

* Logistec Corporation acquires a majority interest in FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

* Logistec Corp - deal for $49.5 million

* Logistec Corp - has acquired 51% of shares of fer-pal construction ltd

* Logistec - purchase price consists of a cash payment of $41.5 million and issuance of 230,747 class b subordinate voting shares in capital of Logistec

* Logistec Corp - as part of transaction, Sanexen and FER-PAL have extended terms of their contractual relationship

* Fer-Pal's management team will continue to lead FER-PAL in their current roles following transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.