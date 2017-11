Nov 7 (Reuters) - Logistec Corp:

* LOGISTEC ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* LOGISTEC CORP - QTRLY ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $168.3 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $65.2 MILLION OR 63.3% COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* LOGISTEC CORP - QTRLY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY TRANSLATED INTO TOTAL DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.83​