FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Logitech reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 24, 2017 / 1:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Logitech reports Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech delivers strong Q2 sales and profit growth

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 sales $634 million

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 10 to 12 percent

* Logitech International- outlook for FY 2018 is 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency and $260 to $270 million in non-GAAP operating income​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $2.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.