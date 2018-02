BRIEF-LogMeIn Says Under Merger Terms with Jive, Expects To Pay $342 Mln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc:

* LOGMEIN INC - UNDER TERMS OF MERGER AGREEMENT, LOGMEIN IS EXPECTED TO PAY $342 MILLION IN CASH

* LOGMEIN INC - IT HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE JIVE COMMUNICATIONS

* LOGMEIN - ACQUISITION OF JIVE COMMUNICATIONS WILL BE EFFECTED THROUGH MERGER WITH JIVE COMMUNICATIONS CONTINUING AS UNIT OF LOGMEIN USA

* LOGMEIN- EXPECTED TO PAY UP TO ADDITIONAL $15 MILLION IN CASH CONTINGENCY PAYMENTS ON ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED MILESTONES OVER 2-YEAR PERIOD AFTER DEAL CLOSE

* LOGMEIN INC - FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, PARTIES ANTICIPATE THAT JOHN POPE, CEO OF JIVE COMMUNICATIONS, WILL CONTINUE TO RUN JIVE COMMUNICATIONS BUSINESS